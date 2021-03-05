Randy Todd Truitt, 56, of Albany, GA passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Tift Regional Hospital. Memorial services will be conducted Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Philema Road Baptist Church. Rev. Aaron McCulley will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
Born in Atlanta, GA, Mr. Truitt graduated from Westover High School, worked for Fed-EX. He loved golf, football, reading and collecting guns and knives. He loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. He was really big on family. He held the family together when Gangan (Wylie Fred Truitt) passed and he loved the outdoors and animals and had a soft heart for animals.
Survivors include his daughter and her husband, Nikki Truitt and Hobie Sharp, Leesburg, GA, his mother, Bea Banks Truitt, Lincolnton, GA, sister, Tara Truitt, Atlanta, GA and grandchildren, Carolyn Truitt, Ethan Sharp, niece, Fiona Wilkes and nephews, Nigel Wilkes and Liam Wilkes.
The family will receive friends following the services at Philema Road Baptist Church.
