Rashad J. Roberts
Albany, GA
Rashad J. Roberts
Mr. Rashad Jerome Roberts "Snake", 32 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Albany, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00PM at Greater Second Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Faith Center, 103 Dewey Street where Pastor Lorenzo L. Heard serves as pastor. Reverend Patrick L. Holsey will officiate. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 3512 Moultrie Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, October 18, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 1715 West Gordon Avenue in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
