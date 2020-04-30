Albany, GA



Rayance Ronnie Price



Mr. Rayance Ronnie Price 40, of Albany, Georgia transitioned on Thursday April 23, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia. In view of the National Health Crisis please adhere to the Department of Public Health Funeral Services Guidelines.



Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Albany, GA 31701



(229) 436-3553



