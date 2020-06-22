Raymond Earl Winborne, Sr., 74, of Lee County passed away on June 19, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial at a later date. Raymond was born July 10, 1945 in Nansemond County, Virginia moving to Lee County at a young age. He joined Thundering Springs Baptist Church as a teenager. Raymond served in the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Campbell, KY from 1967 to 1969. He worked with Marine Corps Logistics Base in the early 1970's then he was employed as Agricultural Foreman with Senah Plantation for twenty years. He later retired from United Rentals in Lee County. He was currently working with G&G Gofers Special Services. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Dean Renfroe, his parents Robert and Virginia Winborne, and three brothers Royce Winborne, Harry Wayne Winborne, and John Robert Winborne. Survivors include son Ray Winborne, Jr. and wife Stefanie of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Kim Winborne Graber and husband Marc, of Lee County, GA, son Buddy Winborne of Macon, GA, Grandchildren Davis Winborne of Arlington, VA, Will Winborne of Phoenix, AZ, Callie Sirmans and husband Stone of Ashburn, GA, A J Graber of Ashburn, GA, Tanner Graber, Kacey Graber and Ethan Harbuck all of Lee County, Joseph Winborne, Jacob Winborne, and Justin Winborne all of Bonaire, GA, two sisters Mary Hart of Cordele, GA, and Joyce Roach and husband George of Lee County, GA., and two sisters in law Rachel Winborne of Suffolk, VA, and Brenda Winborne of Auburn, AL. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Heart Association. https://www2.heart.org/ To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
