Raymond Jesse Goodwin, 80, passed away peacefully February 10, 2022 at his home with family by his side.
Raymond (affectionately known as "Poppy" by his grandchildren and great grandchildren) was born July 31, 1941, in Weston, GA, to Bernard and Pearle (Ammons) Goodwin. He attended Webster County School where he meet his wife, Myrna "Lou" Kirksey in 1953. The two were married on February 11, 1962, following Raymond's graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. They were each other's lifelong companion and friend. Raymond and Myrna were blessed with two daughters: Pamela and Tammy.
After graduation, Raymond briefly worked with John Deere before returning to Weston where he would spend over 50 years working the Goodwin Brothers Farm with his brother, Edward.
Raymond and Myrna have been members of Weston Baptist Church over 55 years where he served as a deacon for more than 40 of those years. He is known for his Christian Leadership and love of the Lord.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Edward Goodwin, son in law, Tommy Walden.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Myrna, children, Pamela Holden (Robert), Tammy Walden, grandchildren, Niko Goodwin (Jordan), Allie Best (Tyler), Matthew Holden, Cole Holden and his great grandchildren, Rhett, Griffin and Sully.
The family will hold a private funeral service and he will be laid to rest in the Parrott City Cemetery.
Those desiring please make memorials to Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch, 5671 Boys Ranch Rd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.