Albany, GA
Raymond Eugene Santmyer
Raymond Eugene "Bud" Santmyer, 99, of Albany, GA died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors.
Born in Scottdale, PA, Mr. Santmyer had resided in Albany since 2001 and retired from the U.S. Air Force making the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was a pilot and navigator and taught the techniques of aerial refueling. He attended Raleigh White Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Santmyer and Clara Ottenberg Santmyer, and sons, Richard Santmyer and Phillip Santmyer.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret A. Santmyer, Albany, GA, son, David Santmyer, MS, step-son and his wife, James and Rita Hall, Albany, GA and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
