Albany, GA
Raymond Eugene Santmyer
Raymond Eugene "Bud" Santmyer, 99, of Albany, GA died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors.
Born in Scottdale, PA, Mr. Santmyer had resided in Albany since 2001 and retired from the U.S. Air Force making the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was a pilot and navigator and taught the techniques of aerial refueling. He attended Raleigh White Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Santmyer and Clara Ottenberg Santmyer, and sons, Richard Santmyer and Phillip Santmyer.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret A. Santmyer, Albany, GA, son, David Santmyer, MS, step-son and his wife, James and Rita Hall, Albany, GA and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Santmyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- South Dakota Sioux tribe refuses to take down checkpoints that governor says are illegal
- Number of COVID-19 deaths among black Dougherty County residents reaches 100
- Phoebe sees significant drop in new coronavirus patients
- COVID-19 death toll falls dramatically in Dougherty County, but Phoebe sees slight increase in hospital admissions
- Deadline set to comment on Valdosta EPD Enforcement Order
- Springtime means snakes in Georgia; be prepared
- Dougherty School System looking at budget options in uncertain environment
- First Albany COVID-19 patients moved into state-run modular hospital facility
- Woman body-slammed by off-duty cop in Alabama Walmart grew disorderly after associate asked she wear a mask, police say
- Albany restaurateur prepares for 'new normal' at popular establishment
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you agree with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys?
This poll is not scientific. It is for entertainment purposes only.
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.