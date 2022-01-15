Reba Alexander Harrell Hill Moncus, 100, of Smithville, GA passed away, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Ken Chancellor will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moncus was born on November 30, 1921. A native of Berrien Co., GA, she grew up and graduated high school in Tift Co., GA. She lived most of her adult life in Dougherty and Lee Co., GA. In 1943, during the height of WW II, Mrs. Moncus was not one of your typical women of her time, she was the first woman to sign up for the Navy WAVES from Albany, GA. She was a Navy Veteran and an active member of the American Legion Post # 30 as well as the VFW. She was a part of "the greatest generation" and she had buried many of her "brothers and sisters" in uniform and folded the flag that was draped over them with the honors bestowed upon her. Currently, she is a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, prior to that she was a longtime member of Acree Baptist Church. She was a dedicated teacher for years to children, from beginning little tots to young people. She was a M&M Mars retiree.
Survivors include, two daughters, Linda Presson, Myrtle Beach, SC, Sue Sharman, Savannah, GA, three sons, Denzil Harrell (Melba), Smithville, GA, Donny Harrell (Dona), Moultrie, GA, Rodney Harrell (Jill), Leesburg, GA, two sisters, Bernice Harrell, Snellville, GA, Edna Schell, Peachtree Corners, GA, step-daughter, Debbie Daughtry (Eric), Leesburg, GA, , sixteen grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, thirty five great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Foye Moncus, her mother, Lodia Bellflower Alexander and father John Hammond Alexander, four brother, Bo Alexander, B. G. Alexander, Jake Alexander, and Lois Alexander, a sister, Veda Kitchens, a step-daughter, Celeste Hill Stola and two step-sons, Tommy Moncus , Keith Moncus and beloved great-grandson, Bradley Sorensen.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post # 30, specifically to the Youth Program, 2916 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA, 31721.To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home, Albany, GA, 229-435-5657
