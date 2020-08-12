Reba Blankenship Oliver, 76, of Sylvester, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Phoebe North.
Her funeral service was private and was held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Hurley officiated.
Mrs. Oliver was born in Moulton, AL. She was a Christian and was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed putting on makeup, cooking, and sewing. Her family was the center of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence H. Blankenship and Lillian Borden Blankenship, brother, Ray Blankenship, 3 children, Anita Sullivan, Rodney Oliver, and Paula Oliver, a grandson, Matthew Oliver, and the father of her children, Robert Oliver.
She is survived by her daughter: Tina Kibilko (Ken), Worth County; a brother: Dwayne Blankenship, Spartanburg, SC; nieces: Amber Hudson (Mike), Sylvester, Tiffany Blankenship, Albany; grandchildren: William Roger Sullivan, Jr. (Kellie), Leesburg, GA, Ashley Fraser (Will), Mitchell County, Brittany Lindsey (B. J.), Michigan, Michelle Flowers (James), Alabama, Brandon Oliver, Lee County,
Dana Powell (Blake), San Antonio, TX, Daniel Kibilko, Worth County; son-in-law: Roger Sullivan (Gloria), Leesburg; several great grandchildren; several great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorials to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31707.
