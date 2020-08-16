Rebecca Allen DuBose

Mrs. Rebecca Allen DuBose, 81, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. DuBose will lie in state at Hall and Hall Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 p.m. for those who would like to pay their respects. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Billy Hanna will officiate.

Born March 19, 1939, in Early County, Mrs. DuBose was the daughter of the late Joseph and Phoebe Harris Allen. She was a loving homemaker who loved God and her family more than anything. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and flowers. She was a member of the former Berean Freewill Baptist Church and when able attended First Freewill Baptist Church in Albany.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Earl G. DuBose; children, Mark DuBose of Navarre, FL, Sonya Kay DuBose of Hiram, and Brian A. DuBose and Kristy of Albany; 5 grandchildren, Mark M. Jr., Megan, Heather, Robert and Brittney and 7 great-grandchildren.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rebecca DuBose , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 18
Visitation
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
12:00PM-6:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 19
Graveside
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
11:00AM
Floral Memory Gardens
120 Old Pretoria Rd.
Albany, GA 31721
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.