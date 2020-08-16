Mrs. Rebecca Allen DuBose, 81, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. DuBose will lie in state at Hall and Hall Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 p.m. for those who would like to pay their respects. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Billy Hanna will officiate.
Born March 19, 1939, in Early County, Mrs. DuBose was the daughter of the late Joseph and Phoebe Harris Allen. She was a loving homemaker who loved God and her family more than anything. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and flowers. She was a member of the former Berean Freewill Baptist Church and when able attended First Freewill Baptist Church in Albany.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Earl G. DuBose; children, Mark DuBose of Navarre, FL, Sonya Kay DuBose of Hiram, and Brian A. DuBose and Kristy of Albany; 5 grandchildren, Mark M. Jr., Megan, Heather, Robert and Brittney and 7 great-grandchildren.
