Albany, GA
Rebecca Rose Conlon
Rebecca Rose Conlon passed on April 2, 2020. A resident of Albany GA. She was born February 6. 1963 in Cambridge Ma to the late James M Curran and the late Louise (Kerrigan) Curran. She graduated from Melrose High School, received a bachelor's degree from The University of Massachusetts at Boston, and a Juris Doctorate from the New England School of Law. She was an avid reader and had an interest in politics. She was mechanically inclined performing maintenance work on the rental property she owned and managed in Albany GA. She is survived by her brother James M Curran, Jr and his fiancee Iwona Kolodziejczyk, her sister Margaret J Chirichetti and her husband Darren; her nieces Kirsten Sletterink and Jessica Chirichetti of Massachusetts and her special friends Dontrelle and Walter Brown from Albany. There will be a private memorial service for Rebecca at a future date.
MLK Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-4813
