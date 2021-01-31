Rebecca Joan Cheshire, 70, of Leary, GA, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Navicent Health in Macon, GA. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Life Church on Fussell Road. Rev. Matthew Schluckebier will officiate. The family will have visitation one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow in Leary City Cemetery.
Rebecca was born August 2, 1950, in Arlington, GA, to the late George and Lillian Allen. She was a 68' graduate of Calhoun County High. She worked in management at Coats and Clark until retirement of 44 years. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; quilting, painting, craftwork and spending quality time with friends and family. Never having met a stranger, she put others before herself in every aspect of life. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout life and ultimately gave her peace.
Survivors include her husband, of 52 years, James Cheshire of Leary, GA, son David Cheshire (Lisa Bartlett) of Terrell County, granddaughter Taylor Cheshire, great granddaughter Lakelynn Denham both of Leesburg, GA, a brother Steve Allen of Leary, GA, two sisters Rita Wooden (Timothy) of Baconton, GA, Lisha Brackin (Buddy) of Leary, GA, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to Life Church 588 Fussell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
