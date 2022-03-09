...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 PM
EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
&&
Rebecca Lea Ward (Hatt) passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2022, from an aggressive onset of symptoms resulting from Toxic Shock Syndrome. A Celebration of Life service for Rebecca will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church 5145 Due West Rd NW, Powder Springs, GA.
Rebecca was born in Olongapo City, Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines on January 22, 1976. She was placed with Gilbert and Beverley Ward Just two months later. The Decree approving her adoption as the daughter of Gilbert and Beverly Ward was issued June 16, 1977. On 14 July 1977 Gilbert, Beverly and Rebecca came to the USA on home leave. She was still a citizen of the Philippines and traveled to the United States on a Philippine passport. At the age of four the family moved from the Philippines to Barstow (CA) to work for MCLB. In 1984 they moved to New Jersey. After 5 years Rebecca became a Naturalized Citizen in Federal Court in Camden N,J, celebrating with her friends at St. Patrick's Catholic School.
Rebecca attended first grade in Runnemede, N.J. public school. She then attended St Patrick's in Woodbury, N.J. through 4th grade. Then enrolling in West Deptford N.J. Public School 5th grade ultimately graduating from high school there June 1994. She was a star athlete in high school basketball and soccer. She went on to Cabrini University with a soccer scholarship, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1997.
After graduation she stayed in Philadelphia working in the jewelry industry. Here she met and married James Hatt on May 21, 2011.
In 2013 Rebecca became a mom and dedicated her life to caring for and loving her babies. Her days were full, going from activity to activity, carpool lines and Baseball. She was a fierce animal lover making time to volunteer at the animal shelter and taking care of a crew of animals at home.
She leaves behind an abundance of friends who will forever miss her companionship but hold dear countless memories of her.
She was survived by her husband, James Hatt and three children Parker Ward Hatt age 8, Kingston Hayes Hatt age 6 and Bryn Everleigh Hatt age 5. and by her daddy, Gilbert Ward of Albany, Ga
To send flowers to the family of Rebecca Ward (Hatt) , please visit Tribute Store.
