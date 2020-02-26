Patricia Suzanne Reeves, 70, of Leesburg, GA, died February 23, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 PM at Amazing Grace Baptist Church. Rev. Johnny Nixon and Rev. Donny Pitts will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Suzanne was born in Albany, GA on December 27, 1949 to the late Curtis and Mildred Green, Sr. She graduated from Albany High School in 1967 and received her LPN Degree from Albany Junior College. Suzanne was employed with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, the Albany Police Department and SunTrust Bank during her career.
Suzanne was a member of the Amazing Grace Baptist Church and loved taking care of grandbabies, gardening, dancing, Crocheting and Knitting. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Green.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Reeves of Leesburg, GA, two children, Greg Reeves of Macon, GA and Bridgett (Christopher Cromer) Reeves - Casey of Leesburg, GA, a brother, Curtis R. Green, Jr. of Atlanta, GA and three grandchildren, Izzie Reeves, Jackson Casey and Joseph Casey.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contribution in memory of Suzanne to the Phoebe Cancer Center, 417 W. 3rd Ave., Albany, GA, 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.