Rebecca Morrison Smith, 68, of Lee County, GA, died September 9, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Avalon United Methodist Church. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Rebecca was born in Albany, GA to the late Eugene and Lucia Morrison on October 21, 1950. She lived in Albany and Lee County all of her life and was employed with Dr. Yee Lee as a Medical Assistant for many years. Rebecca was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church and the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class. She enjoyed raising and showing Pomeranian dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Smith of Lee County, GA and a step-son, Bryan Lee Smith of Beloit, WI.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral at Avalon United Methodist Church.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Rebecca to the Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.