Rebecca Williams

Rebecca "Becky" Williams, 67, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home in Leesburg. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 29, at Riverside Cemetery in Albany. Rev. Bruce English will officiate. Born May 8, 1953, in Albany, Georgia, Becky was the daughter of the late William Isaiah Williams and Elizabeth Duff Williams. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth "Cissy" Allen and Olivia Williams Strickland. Her father Billy was in the U.S. Air Force, so Becky had the opportunity to live in many places including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Georgia, as well as Germany. She graduated with the 1971 class of Westover High School. Survivors include her three brothers, Barney, Billy and Jon Williams; one sister, Janie May; as well as several nieces and nephews. Becky had a special love for animals. Her dog Peanut and three cats were rescue animals. She enjoyed working in her yard and she absolutely loved beautiful flowers. She will be greatly missed by all. The family wishes to particularly express their appreciation for the love and support of her many friends during this difficult time as well as the support and good care given to Becky by the employees of Phoebe Hospice, most particularly Katrina, Kayla, and Kathryn.
