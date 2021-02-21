Rebekah Elizabeth Fowler Griffin, 35, of Lee Co., GA passed away, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her residence. Private family services will be held at Avalon United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Interment will follow Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. The public is invited. Masks and social distancing will be expected.
Rebekah was a wonderful caring mother and wife who loved her whole family very much. She was a beautiful soul inside and out with a strong Christian heart. She was an avid equestrian who loved animals of all kind. Bekah, as she was known to her friends, was strong, fearless, and enjoyed life to the fullest. We love her so much and will miss her more than words can describe.
Survivors include her husband, Jason G. Griffin and a son, Easton Fowler Griffin both of Lee Co., GA, parents, Robert and Beverly Fowler, Albany, GA, sisters, Missy Fowler Whitney (Drew), Albany, GA, Mary- Katherine Fowler, Lee Co., GA, grandmother, Ida English Fowler, Albany, GA and nephew, Elijah Whitney, Albany, GA.
