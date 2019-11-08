Reginald Covin was born on December 29, 1971 in Albany, Georgia. He received his formal education in the Dougherty County School System, graduating from Dougherty Comprehensive High School in 1990. Reginald Covin was affectionately called "Rapoo" by family and friends. He was a delightful individual with a big heart, selfless with his love, outgoing, and a joy to be around. He was also a giver; always willing to give everything he had to put a smile on someone else's face. Reginald Covin had a spirit of sunshine and laughter that could be felt by all those who encountered him. On October 30, 2019, he transitioned from this earthly life at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital surrounded by his beloved family. He was the son of the late Lonnie McGhee. Yes, cherished memories will forever remain in the heart of his mother and stepfather, Gertrude (Elijah) Spruill of Douglasville, Georgia and siblings: Kevin (Elaine) Covin of Columbus, Georgia, and Kwana Pettit of Powder Springs, Georgia, Quincy McGhee of Albany, Georgia and Angie Simon of Albany, Georgia; Special cousins Khloe, Ella and host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and extended family and special friends.
Memorial Service: November 9, 2019 at 12 Noon U.S. 19 South, Church of Christ, 724 Liberty Expressway South, Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
