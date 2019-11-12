Reginald Penn
Albany, GA
Reginald Steven Penn
Mr. Reginald Steven Penn "Bubblegum", 55 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, today, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1:00PM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Brother Robert L. Clemons, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2120 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Visitation will be held on today from 9:00AM until the funeral hour at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 411 Farkas Lane.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

