Renea Singleton, 60, of Camilla died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Sunday, August 30 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. S.E. Newberry will officiate. Social distancing will be required and masks are recommended.
Born December 29, 1959 in Mitchell County, Renea is the daughter of Jake and Shirley Hutto Singleton. She was a member of Greenwood Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her parents, Jake and Shirley Singleton of Camilla; a brother, Doyle Singleton & wife, Angie, of Pelham; a sister, Sonya Singleton Spivey & husband, Tommy, of Meridian, MS; five nieces and nephews, Miller Singleton, Rhett Spivey, Morgan Singleton, Chason Spivey, and Jacob Singleton; and her caregivers, Diane Stewart and Cynthia Johnson.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Jake Singleton, 82 Williford Drive, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
