Renee Allgood Weldon, 67, of Leesburg died, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Carrollton, GA on October 7, 1953 to John Wiley Allgood and Frances Fraser Allgood. She was a graduate of Coosa High School in Rome, GA and attended Floyd Jr. College.
Renee (EeEe) cherished spending time with her family. She loved to care and nurture her family and friends that were fortunate to be a part of her life. EeEe enjoyed cooking, playing cards and working in her flower gardens.
She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years Larry Howard Weldon, her daughter Ashley Weldon Brim and son in law T Brim, her granddaughters Bella Frances Brim, Berkley Renee Brim and her brother John Wiley Allgood, Jr.
Memorial services will be held 4 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Chapel at Mathews Funeral Home. Following the service family and friends are invited to fellowship and celebrate EeEe at the Shackleford House.
Those desiring please make memorials in memory of Renee to Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dale Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.