Rev. Dr. Edmund H. Solomon

On June 20, 1963, Edmund Howard Solomon was born to parents Raymond and Vera Lundy Solomon, Sr, in the "Good Life City" of Albany, Georgia.
Edmund attended Dougherty County Schools system and graduated from Albany High School in 1981, where he excelled in athletics. It was also during this time that he met his future wife, Gwendolyn Michelle Johnson, in the eighth grade. As the once-in-a-lifetime love story goes, he sat behind her in study hall, they eventually became science lab partners, and began dating their junior year. The rest, as we say, is history.
Edmund and Gwen were blessed with their firstborn, Rev. Edmund Tramaine Solomon, shortly before graduation in 1981, and later married on September 1, 1984. He spent 4 years in the United States Marine Corp, during which time he and Gwen were blessed with twins, Antonio and Deltonio, in 1986.
During the early years of childhood, Edmund grew up in and joined his family as a member of what was then known as the "church upon the hill", Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He served in several positions including Youth Director, Trustee, and Deacon.
Edmund later went on to earn his Bachelors, Masters, and Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Theology from Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Georgia. He spent the majority of his professional years working in various social service professions as a house parent in group homes, minister, and counselor.
In November of 1998, Edmund answered a call from the Lord to move his family by Faith from his hometown of Albany, Georgia, to Wilsonville, Alabama where and he and Gwen served as House Parents to over 40 at-risk- youth during their tenure with the Kings Home Ministry. In 2000, Edmund heard the call of the Lord to preach and became a licensed and ordained minister by his home church the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Lawrence D. Preston, Jr.
He and his family later joined Liberty Baptist Church of Alabaster, Alabama, where he served as an Associate Minister under the leadership of Rev. Van C. Houser and later Dr. Akkeam A. Simmons.
In 2006, Edmund once again heard the Lord calling him and stepped out on Faith with Gwen to birth and lead Voice of Joy Ministries of Chelsea, AL, a church, and ministry which focused on strengthening and rebuilding families, through teaching biblical principles that lay foundations for creating successful marriages as well as maintaining, repairing, and salvaging broken ones.
Edmund continued walking with God by Faith through the completion of his life mission here on Earth Saturday, April 3, 2021 after a brief but intense illness. Preceding him in his transition includes his parents, Raymond and Vera Lundy Solomon Sr; brothers Jerome Carter, Nicholas Solomon, and Cedric Solomon; and sister Charon Solomon.
He leaves to cherish his memories and honor his legacy the LOVE of his life, his devoted wife of 37 years, Gwendolyn M. Solomon of Vincent, AL; three sons: Rev. E. Tramaine Solomon (Kalandra), of Oxford, AL; Antonio Solomon of Grand Rapids, MI; Deltonio Solomon (Tameka) of Chelsea, AL; a niece and nephew he helped raise: Dyana Turner (Alton) and Glenn Solomon, both of Columbiana, AL; one adopted son: Rickey Anderson (Yetay)of Albany, GA; three adopted daughters: Shavon Gover (Aaron) of Alabaster, AL; Naomi Rabago and Portia Johnson both of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren Taliyah Solomon, Daijon Solomon, and Faith Johnson; one sister; Valerie Solomon of Albany, GA; three brothers; Clarence Lundy (Constan) of Detroit, MI; Alfred Lundy of Wrightsville, GA and Raymond Solomon Jr of Albany, GA.; father and mother in love, Calvin and Mattie Johnson Sr of Albany, GA; two sisters in love; Angela Riggins (Adrian) and Tara Pope (Daniel) both of Vincent, AL, one brother in love; Calvin Johnson Jr (Kimberly) of Albany, GA; one aunt; Hattie Mims of Ft. Meyers, FL; two uncles; Leroy Lundy Jr and Kelvin Lundy both of Detroit, MI and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and colleagues.
Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Pastor E. Tramaine Solomon will officiate.
