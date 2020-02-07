Rev. Harris Whitman, 74, of Adel, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. He was the son of the late Sydney Joseph Whitman and Dorothy Elizabeth Walker Whitman and was born in Worth County on January 27, 1946. Before moving to Cook County in 1992 he lived in Cordele for 27 years. Rev. Whitman was a retired business owner, farmer and gospel minister. He retired from the ministry after serving 49 years. Rev. Whitman was a member of Pineview Baptist Church but had presently been attending New Life Baptist Church and Springhead Baptist Church.
Rev. Whitman is survived by his wife of 54 and half years, Betty B. Whitman of Adel; a son and daughter-in-law, Richard Harris Whitman, Jr. and Tonya Whitman of Adel; a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Tracy Clements of Fitzgerald; seven grandchildren: Candice and David Fletcher of Chula, GA, Brittani and Sean Price of Killen, AL, Justin Tyler Whitman of Adel, James Harris Clements of Statesboro, GA, Tanner Whitman of Adel, Lauren Whitman of Adel and J.T. Clements of Fitzgerald; two great-grandchildren: Briley Rose Price of Killen, AL and Elijah Fletcher of Chula; and two sisters: Latrelle Brooks of Anderson City, GA and Runelle Crosby of Leesburg, GA. He was preceded in death by three brothers: J.L. Whitman, Stanford Whitman and Curtis Whitman.
The funeral service for Rev. Whitman will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church in Cook County with Elder Joe Hayes, Rev. David Fletcher and Rev. Tracy Clements officiating. Interment will follow at Kimball United Methodist Church Cemetery in Worth County. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Boone Funeral Home South (1804 S. Hutchinson Ave.) in Adel.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. --Boone Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements
Boone Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.