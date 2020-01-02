Colquitt Co., GA
Rev. Henry L. Kennedy
Rev. Henry Lee Kennedy, 80, of Colquitt Co., GA formerly of Albany, GA went to be home with Jesus on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Player and Mr. Chip Nix will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Born in Ashburn, GA, on September 7, 1939 to Jack Kennedy and Mattie Guy Kennedy. Rev. Kennedy gave his heart to Jesus in 1962 and has served as a Pastor for forty five years. He was retired from the Albany Water, Gas and Light after thirty four years of service and was the Pastor of Gospel Truth Tabernacle.
Rev. Kennedy was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his brothers, C.R. Kennedy, Charlie Kennedy, Raymond Kennedy, Fred Kennedy, Willis Kennedy, James Kennedy and sisters, Zelma Fountain and Rosa Mae Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife of sixty two years, Minnie Breeden Kennedy and a son, Rodney Kennedy and his wife Betty all of Colquitt Co., GA, a brother, Bobby Kennedy and his wife, Bobbie Jean, Lee Co., GA, and a sister, Joyce Todd of Claxton, GA.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
The family will also receive friends at 914 River Pointe Drive, Albany, GA, 31701.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
To send flowers to the family of Henry Kennedy, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.