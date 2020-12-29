Rev. Michael Alva McAfee passed away December 29, 2020, at Columbus Hospice. He was born April 29, 1944, in Roberta, GA to the late Henry and Ellen Bankston McAfee. He graduated from Crawford County High School High School, 1962; Bruton-Parker Junior College, on a baseball/basketball scholarship, 1963; LaGrange
College, 1964-1966 and Emory University, Candler School of Theology with a Master of Divinity, 1966- 1969. He was ordained a deacon in 1967 and a full elder in 1969. On July 2, 1967, he married Mildred Eidson of Atlanta, GA. Together they served 43 years in the South Georgia Conferences and a delegate to 3 World Methodist Conferences in Brighton, England, Rio Jenario, Brazil and Seoul, Korea. He retired in 2009 and then served 3 interims (Waverly Hall, Ellerslie, Trinity UMC, Phenix City and Wynnton UMC in Columbus.)
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mildred; one son, Mickey and wife Heather, of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren, Dillon McAfee and Trinity McAfee of Columbus, GA; Kayla Swartz of Jacksonville, NC and a great grandson, Hayden Swartz of Jacksonville, NC. He is also survived by a sister, Pat Bailey of Roberta, GA and a brother-in-law, Larry Roberts of Waynesville, NC; and a number of wonderful nieces and nephews.
A service of Celebration will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, January 3, 2021 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. For those unable to attend the service will be live streamed on www.saintlukecolumbus. org. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required during the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a gift to St. Luke UMC for Naomi's Village in Kenya, Africa or your favorite area of service.
