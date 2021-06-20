Rev. Milton Eugene Snipes, 75, of Albany died Sunday June 20, 2021 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday 11:00AM at Acree Baptist Church with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Revs. Tim Bass and Gary Hadden will be officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Moultrie, GA, he is the son of Milton Dewey Snipes and Leda Young Snipes. Mr. Snipes was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from Firestone. Mr. Snipes went to school to get his commercial Pilots License and went to work at Gray Air Service where he also retired. Following his last retirement he went to work at Cameron and Ashley Aluminum. While working he was an ordained Minister from the Mallory Baptist Association.
Mr. Snipes pastored seven different Churches and was interim Minister also at other places. He loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and Ham Radio's.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol LaRue Snipes.
Survivors include his two children Michael Walker and his wife Gwen of Sylvester, GA; Deborah Blanford and her husband Mike of Leesburg; grandchildren Anthony Walker and his wife Candice; Britney "Nikki" Fountain and her husband Brannon, Morgan Walker and Noelle Clearman; great-grandchildren Caleb Fountain, Kaleigh Blanford, Lyla Fountain, Madison Walker, Callie Compton and McKenna Walker; two sisters Jennifer Seagle and Sharon Miller; two brothers Glenn Snipes and Gary Snipes; his fiancé Betty Pickren.
