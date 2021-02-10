Rev. Robert "Bob" Lamar Prince

Reverend Robert "Bob" Lamar Prince, 78, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services honoring the life of Rev. Prince will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. His nephew, Rev. Bobby Majors, Pastor Matthew Schluckebier and Rev. Kenneth Thompson will officiate. Following the services Rev. Prince will be laid to rest at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Alma at 3:30 p.m.
Born August 28, 1942, in Tampa, FL, Rev. Prince was the son of the late Grady and Sadie Capley Prince. He graduated from barber school at eighteen years of age and for over 60 years served countless friends as their barber. He began in Florida and then after moving to the Albany area owned and operated Northside Barber Shop and The Barber Shop since 1993. During his many years of ministry, Rev. Prince pastored The Leesburg Church of God, served as associate pastor of Harvest Temple Church of God and pastored Shepherd's Fold of Leesburg. He also served in various positions of other churches in both Florida and South Georgia. His greatest love in life was Jesus and his family, especially his grandchildren that he adored.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Prince was preceded in death by three angel babies in heaven and his brother, Billy Prince.
Survivors include his beloved wife of over 60 years, Peggy Williams Prince; son Kevin and Ann Prince of Lee County; grandchildren, Hannah Prince, Brady Prince and Ragan Prince; two brothers, Rev. Charles Prince and Betty of Texas, and James Prince and Linda of FL; four sisters, Frances Deese, Evelyn Coleman, JoAnn Coleman and Joyce Sommers and Richard all of Florida and special family friend that means so much, Anita Holloway of Albany.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home in Leesburg.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
