Rev. William Stewart, Jr.

The Very Rev. William O. Stewart Jr., 71, of Albany, GA died August 30, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of St. John and St. Mark, Primo Hall, 2425 Cherry Laurel Ln., Albany, GA. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson Ln., Albany, GA.
A native of Cordele, GA, Rev. Stewart served as Chief Appraiser for Crisp County until becoming a long time resident of Albany where he served as Rector of the Episcopal Church of St. John and St. Mark. He attended Florida State University and graduated from Valdosta State College. He later attended Seminary at Sewanee, The University of the South School of Theology. The great loves of his life were his wife, his children, and his church family, followed by passions for gardening, music, cooking, and the Florida State Seminoles.
Rev. Stewart is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Costello Stewart, his daughter Hair-Stewart (William Hair-Stewart), his sons, William Shaun Stewart (Lauren Stewart) and Ryan Stephen Stewart (Mason Elizabeth Smith), two sisters, Barbara Stewart Breidt (Sam Breidt) and Beth Stewart DeSantiago (Xav DeSantiago), several nieces and nephews along with great-nieces and nephews, and his fur baby, Rena.
To those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to either the Episcopal Church of St. John and St. Mark, 2425 Cherry Laurel Ln., Albany, GA 31705 or to Georgia Episcopal Camp and Conference Center, 299 Georgia Episcopal Center Rd., Waverly, GA 31565.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Stewart by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.