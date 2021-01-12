Rex Dean Hill, 71, of Sylvester, GA, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Mr. Hill was cremated according to his request.
He was born in New Castle, IN, and moved to Sylvester in 1980. He was employed at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife: Diane Hill, Sylvester; 2 children: Jason Hill (Susan), St. Marys, GA, and Chrystal Thornton (Randy), Valdosta, GA; 4 grandchildren: Kyle Burgess, Carter Hill, Perry Hill, and Alice Hill; 2 sisters: Kay Yockey and Paulette Garrett, both of New Castle, IN; several nieces and nephews including Wendell Hill, Davenport, FL.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.