Richard Allyn Hagelstein

Mr. Hagelstein passed away July 9, 2021. Born in Royal Oak, MI, Richard moved south in 1970, first to Knoxville, TN and later to Macon, GA where he met his wife, Jean. He was an Engineer, having worked at General Motors, Honeywell, and finally at Boeing in Macon. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Albany, a veteran, and a member of The American Legion. He was committed to his faith in God, and loved his family, the church, the outdoors, and the game of golf.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Hagelstein, his mother, Edith Kress Hagelstein, a brother Ronald Hagelstein, sister-in-law Betty McBride, and brother-in-law Charles Cherry. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean; a son Michael Hagelstein of Rochester Hills, MI; a daughter Karen DeCarlo (Dale) of Macomb, MI; a granddaughter, Tamara DiLorenzo (Frank) of Shelby Township, MI; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 12, 2:00 pm, at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors, with Rev. Jim Morrow officiating. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First United Methodist Church in Albany, 307 Flint Avenue, Albany, GA 31701.
