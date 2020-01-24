Bronwood, Ga.
Richard Lee Alston, Jr.
Mr. Richard Lee Alston, Jr., 82, passed away at his home in Bronwood, GA. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Dawson, GA. Bishop Henry Moore will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson.
Fond and loving memories of Mr. Alston will linger on in the lives of those he left behind: two daughters, Sheila Alston Brown of Bronwood, GA, and Dianne (Walter) Piper of Lithonia, GA; son-in-law, Cornelius Mitchell of Dawson, GA; grandchildren, Cornesia (Waldrecous) Davis of Gainesville, FL, NiQuan (Ashley) Alston of Lithonia, GA, Cormia Mitchell, Cortia Mitchell, and Ellis Brown of Valdosta, GA, and Martavious Goshay; great grandchildren, Layla Rose Alston, Somer Goshay, and Logan Goshay; three sisters, Dorothy Coleman of Bronwood, GA, Barbara (Melvin) Sherman of Dawson, GA, and Mae Ola (Jum) Ra'Oof, Fayetteville, GA. four brothers, Willie James (Phillis) Alston, King Alston, Marvin (Deloise) Alston, and Melvin (Shirley) Alston, all of Bronwood, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
