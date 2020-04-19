Mr. Richard Eugene Bashline Sr. 81, of Leesburg died Thursday April 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.
A family only private graveside service will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Born in Vandergrift, PA he was the son of Virgil Bashline and Margaret Young Bashline. Richard excelled in the Marine Corp having achieved the highest enlisted grade of Master Gunnery Sergeant in less than 20 years' time in service. He served in Vietnam in 1968 and was subsequently awarded the Bronze Star. He also retired from the State of GA where he worked for DFCS. Mr. Bashline was the owner and operator of R.E.B. Enterprises where he changed out air conditioning filters for commercial businesses. He was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survivied by his wife Kathleen of 60 years of Leesburg; his brother Gus and his wife Paula of Chino CA; a son Richard Jr. of Norman Park, GA; son Donald and his wife Lisa of Lake Blackshear, GA; daughters Peggy and Teresa of Leesburg, GA; daughter Susan and her husband Dave St. Onge of Phoenix, AZ; also surviving are four grandchildren Chris, Hilary, Amanda and Rachael and five great-grandchildren Gavin, Will, Lilly, Scarlett and Mason.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Bashline by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.