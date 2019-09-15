Richard Bolden, Jr.
Albany, GA
Richard Bolden, Jr.
Richard Bolden Jr., 85, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Macon, GA.
Homegoing services will be conducted 1pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Hines CME Church, 408 N. Madison Street where Rev. Ore Spragin will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held Monday September 16, 2019 from 10-8:30pm. Family will receive friends at 2000 M. L. King Jr. Drive.
Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel
Albany, GA
229-435-4813

