Richard A. Boyd, Sr., 90, of Albany, GA, died December 12, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Minister Faron Hamner will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Wayne Scott, Bill Woerner, Eschol Graham, Tom Parris, Jack Lewis and Claude Harrell, Jr.
A native of Ft. Pierce, FL, Mr. Boyd moved to Valdosta, GA and graduated from Valdosta High School and moved to Tallahassee, FL. He was a member of the National Guard and was employed with Marbut Plumbing Supply. Mr. Boyd moved to Albany, GA in 1969 where he was employed with Gay Plumbing Company. He later was employed with E & E Engineering and retired in 1995.
Mr. Boyd was a member of the Beattie Road Church of Christ for forty years and was currently a member of the Dawson Road Church of Christ. He was a former member and Past President of the Downtown Exchange Club and member and Past President of the Albany Coin Club. Mr. Boyd was a member and the Board of Directors of the Raintree Children's Home in Valdosta, GA for twenty seven years and was active in with the American Red Cross, where he donated over 25 gallons of blood over his life. He was a member of Woodman of the World for over seventy five years. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children Lillian Gay Boyd.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Boyd of Albany, GA, his children, Richard (Marcia) Boyd and Dorothy (Michael) Gore all of Lee County, GA, two step-children, Diane (Eschol) Graham of Kathleen, GA., and Joey (Deborah) Johnson of Elijay, GA., a brother, Robert Simmons of Ohio, a sister, Laura Nell Anstine of San Antonio, TX, his grandchildren, M. Brian Gore of Albany, GA, Nancy "Beth" (Brian) Cox of Lee County, GA, Steven Ransom of Columbia, SC and Lacy Boyd of Warner Robins, GA and three great-grandchildren, Kirsten Tucker, Chase Davis and Caleb Cox.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.