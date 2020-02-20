Richard E. "Rickey" Dudley, 74, of Lee County, GA, died February 16, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA after severe injuries and lingering complications from an auto accident. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Minister David Tyson and Hal Pinson will officiate and The Albany Fire Department will provide Honors. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.
Rickey was born on January 23, 1946 at the Navy Air Station to Richard L. and Margaret Cravey Dudley. He graduated from Albany High School in 1964 and joined the United States Navy in 1966. After completing Boot Camp, and after returning home he met the love of his life, Freda Dukes and married her on September 18, 1966. She traveled with him to New London, CT to attend Submarine School. He served on two ships, the USS Odax and the USS Sam Rayburn while Freda returned to work.
After earning his Dolphins and spending four years in the Navy and returning to Albany, he was hired by the Albany Fire Department in 1972. While employed there, he attended the 1st class of EMT School taught by Dr. Gillespie, finished first in his class and his EMT number is 324.
Ricky attended Albany Junior College and received degrees in Fire Service Technology and Business Administration and his Master Electrical License while serving over 31 years at AFD and retired as a Captain. He wired many buildings and after he obtained a Contractor License, he built many houses and additions.
The Highlight of his life was his marriage to Freda-then came the birth of his only child, Richard "Rich" E. Dudley, Jr. who has now added to these wonderful blessings with the addition of a wonderful daughter-in-law, Michele Wilhelm Dudley, grandchildren, Kaleb Richard Dudley, Dylan Andrew Dudley, and Emma Catherine Dudley. He is also survived by a sister, Janice (Harold) Pinson and wonderful nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
Rickey was a 32nd degree KCCH Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Albany, a member of Triangle Lodge #708 F& AM and member of Hasan Shriners where he formally served on the Directors Staff.
The family will receive friends Saturday February 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Rickey to The Seal Veterans Foundation at www.sealveteransfoundation.org.
