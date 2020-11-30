Richard Moon originally from Kansas City, Missouri passed away at his residence on 11/24/2020. He was 85. Richard, who retired from Armco Steel, was a professional engineer (mechanical) who was well regarded by colleagues. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Betty Moon, daughter Debra Moon and a granddaughter Amy Rao. Richard respected and still considered former son-in-law, Ramana Rao, to be a member of his family and was grateful for his friendship. Amy was his greatest pride and joy, and nothing made him happier than spending time with her. He enjoyed his time spent at DWS for Tennis matches and cheerleading activities. Integrity Hospice and the Oaks at Oakland played an important role in providing him care and his family is grateful for all their support.
