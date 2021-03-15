Mr. Richard Jordan Rowley, 55, of Albany died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his beloved family.
His memorial service will be held Saturday at 4:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern. Mr. Vince Lewis will be officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00PM to 4:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern. In remembrance of his great fondness for Star Wars, his wishes were for everyone to dress comfortably in blue jeans and a Star Wars T-Shirt.
Born in San Mateo, CA, Richard is the son of the late William "Bill" Rowley and his wife, Joan Rowley of Albany, GA, and his mother, Nancy Ickes Boss of Habersham, GA. Richard is survived in death by his wife, Denise Rowley of Albany, three children, Hayley Ann Rowley of Charlotte, NC, Jordan Tyler Rowley of Albany, and Nathan Jeremiah Rowley of Columbia, SC. He is also survived by his three brothers and their wives- Bill and Stacie Rowley, Dennis and Charlise Rowley, Kevin and Renae Rowley, and two sisters- Loretta and Mark Wingate, and Diane Rowley.
Mr. Rowley graduated from Albany High School in 1983 and went to Albany Junior College. He worked for 13 years at Lowe Electric Supply in the company of many beloved coworkers and friends.
