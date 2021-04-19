Richard Lee "Rick" Rozar, 75, of Quitman, Mississippi passed away on April 18, 2021 in Quitman, MS.
He was born on March 12, 1946 to JT and Enola (Hawkins) Rozar in Albany, GA.
He was a retired forester who worked for International Paper Company.
Rick is survived by his wife, June Rozar; daughter, Heather (William) Rozar-Abney; brother, William (Liz) Rozar; sister, Delores (Bud) Rosengrant; sister-in-law, Pat Rozar, and grandson, Brayden Rozar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, JT and Enola Rozar and brother, Steve Rozar.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 3:00 pm at the Archusa Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Gene Neal and Rev. Donald Miller, officiating.
Burial will take place in the Archusa Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bill Abney, Tim Davis, Evan Davis, Donald Miller, Ryan Evans, and Bobby Joe Boutwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St.Jude or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.
