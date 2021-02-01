Richard Lee Shiver (US Army, Ret.), 90, of Albany, GA, passed away January 29, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. His daughter, Pastor Vivian Horne will officiate. Social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in the Seville Cemetery, Seville, GA at 3:00 PM.
Mr. Shiver was born on March 2, 1930 in Dothan, AL to Vernie Carl and Sarah Dunaway Shiver. He grew up in Crescent City, FL. Mr. Shiver served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force serving in Korea and Vietnam before retiring in 1970.
After his military career, Mr. Shiver was employed with Morrison's Inc. He was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and was especially proud of being a member of the 76th Engineer Construction Battalion (1950-1953).
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn White Shiver of Albany, GA, his daughters, Gloria P. Shiver of Albany, GA and Vivian Shiver (Bubba) Horne of Leesburg, GA, two brothers, Vernon Lewis Shiver of Highpoint, NC and Larry Shiver of East Point, FL, three grandchildren, Susan Horne (Thomas) Page of Lee County, GA, Shannon Victoria Horne of Tallahassee, FL and Pvt. Sarah Horne of Ft. Huachuca, AZ and two great-grandchildren, Georgia Page and Bristol Page.
Family will receive friends Thursday from 12:30 PM until funeral hour.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
