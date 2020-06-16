Private graveside funeral services for Richard Melvin Stewart, 95, of Albany, GA, will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Cairo, GA. John Jackson will officiate. Military Honors will be presented at the service. Mr. Stewart passed away at his home in Albany, GA, on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mr. Stewart was born on October 26, 1924, in Shellman, GA, to the late Earnest Earl Stewart and Mattie Achord Stewart. He served his country in the United States Army. On July 11, 1952, he married Ruth Varnadore Stewart, who survives. They were married for almost 68 years. He worked with Thurston Motor Lines until his retirement. He was active in the Albany Civitan Club having served as past President and an active member of the Elks Lodge No. 713, where he was past Exalted Ruler. He was a devoted member of the Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church in Albany, GA. Survivors include: his wife, Ruth Varnadore Stewart of Albany, GA; daughter, Vicki Stewart Crew (John) of Leesburg, GA; grandchildren, Stewart Crew of Washington, DC, Zachary Crew of Athens, GA; brother, Andrew Stewart (Nell) of Bronwood, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by: his parents; grandson, John William Crew, Jr.; brothers, Earl Stewart, Sam Stewart, Delmar Stewart, Bobby Stewart; and sisters, Louise Stewart Parnacott, twin sisters, Nan Stewart, Ann Stewart. Memorials may be made in Mr. Stewart's memory to: Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707. Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Protests and investigations follow the hanging deaths of two black men in California
- Jury foreman can't forgive Charleston shooter, and he's disgusted over black people still killed for nothing
- What you need to know about coronavirus on Wednesday, June 17
- The Aunt Jemima brand, acknowledging its racist past, will be retired
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Karyn Bates McMath Bacon
- Camilla plant to cease ethanol production
- Pet owner brings 'Dangerous Dog Law' issues before Lee Commission
- Ocilla farmers bring 'Hemp University' to South Georgia
- Worth County star Jeremiah Reddell still waiting for college baseball opportunity
- Drew Michael Love
- Dougherty government to implement phased re-opening plan
- COVID will remain as activities return to a more normal pattern
- William Anthony "Ant" Phillips
- Zola Henley (Ponder)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.