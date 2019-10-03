Richard L. Monticino, 78, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM at Kimbrell-Stern, with graveside services to follow at 2:00 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Kinsaul will officiate.
Richard Monticino was a talented, hardworking carpenter, painter, decorator and overall master craftsman. He loved being on the water, fishing, gardening and the occasional good cigar.
He never met a stranger and had the gift of conversation with anyone he met.
Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing him knew that nothing in life was more important to him than his daughters and his family. He always put his family first in every way on every day and was the kindest, most unselfish and caring person. He will forever be remembered as the best Daddy and Papa ever! "Go rest high on that mountain".
Survivors include his 2 daughters, Joyce Monticino and her fiance Kevin Hermann and Sherry Bryant, all of Lee County, a son, Porfirio Andrew Sanchez, a brother, Joseph Emory Monticino and his wife, Patricia of Gainesville, FL, a sister, Betty Todd and her husband, Cliff of Tallahassee, FL, 4 grandchildren, Cristy Russell, Ruth Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, Richard Jason Heath and his wife, Kim and Adam Powell and his wife, Tonya and 9 great grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth E. Monticino and his daughter, Susan Powell.
