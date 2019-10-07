Richard Ralph Godwim

Mr. Richard "Ricky" Ralph Godwin, 69, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Bill Suggs and Dr. Charlie Rouse will officiate. The family will visit with friends following the funeral at the graveside.
Born August 21, 1950, in Attapulgus, Mr. Godwin was the son of the late William R. Godwin and Ramona VanBrunt Godwin. He retired as a self-employed painter, loved golfing, hunting, fishing, restoring old cars and working in his yards. More than anything he loved The Lord, his wife and his family. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Godwin was preceded in death by his sister, Dale Flowers.
Survivors include wife and 'Baby Doll" of 51 years, Gail Godwin; children, Steve Godwin (Serena) of Albany and Stacy Potter (Daniel) of Lee County; grandchildren, Katherine Green and Victoria Godwin both of Albany; great-grandchildren, Thomas Green, Naomi Joiner and one on the way; sister, Rachel Stephens of Jacksonville, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
