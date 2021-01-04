Richard Reddick

Richard "Ricky" Lee Reddick, 52, of Boston, GA, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born on July 25,1968 in Orange County, Florida, he was the son of the late George Edward Reddick, Jr. and Brenda Vick Myers. Ricky loved his family, extended family, and family gatherings. Ricky was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved working on cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, George Edward Reddick, Sr., Louise Reddick, Lee Vick, and Walt and Claire Ross.
Mr. Reddick is survived by his loving guardians, Susan Newberry and Randy of Boston; guardian family, Todd Newberry and wife Kristyn of Tallahassee and Tyler Newberry and wife Callie of Thomasville; stepfather, Larry Myers of Moultrie; brother, Ed Reddick and wife Cheri of Moultrie; grandmother, Tommie Vick Boston; niece, Lindsey Reddick; nephew, Jarid Reddick and wife Kayla; guardian niece, Aubree Newberry; and aunts, Wanda Thornton Roberts and husband David, and Kaye Gunnels and husband Bill.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
