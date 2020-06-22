Richard Scott Back, Sr. of Albany passed away at his home on June 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at Andersonville Nation Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Military Honors. Rev. Dennis Taylor will officiate. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus concerns limited attendance will be observed. Mr. Back was born August 10, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Jesse and Thelma Back. Mr. Back served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and then was employed at Marine Corp Logistic Base in Albany, where he retired after a lengthy service. Richard was a lifelong member of the VFW and also enjoyed woodworking and bowling. Mr. Back is survived by his loving wife of 61 1/2 years; Florence Back; his sons, Richard Back Jr (Tina) of Albany, and Gordon V. Back (Beth) of Leesburg; his daughters, Donna Cooper (John) of Albany, Debbie Huggins (Jerry) of Mary Esther, FL, Thelma Lee (Larry) of St. Mary's, GA, and Lesa Bonnell of Buford, GA; 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren; and his brother Carl Back of Loveland, OH. Along with his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Leymeister and his brother Gordon Back. Mr. Richard Back will lie in state at Hall and Hall Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23rd between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for friends and families to pay their respects. Hall and Hall Funeral Home of Albany has the honor of caring for the Back Family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Service information
9:00AM-5:00PM
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
10:00AM-10:30AM
496 Cemetery Road
Andersonville, GA 31711
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Camilla plant to cease ethanol production
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College faculty members receive promotions, tenure
- Nurses file COVID-based lawsuit against Athens hospital
- Bolton family, Old South Barns use centuries-old technology
- Worth County star Jeremiah Reddell still waiting for college baseball opportunity
- 'No justice, no peace. No racist police'
- Albany, Dougherty County mark new phase in battle with COVID-19
- Albany police investigate Wednesday-morning slaying at apartment complex
- Albany Commission approves deferral of hotel interest payments, discusses future of Chehaw
- Video posted to social media appears to show a Clayton County police officer holding teens at gunpoint
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
What's your favorite flavor of wings?
This is not a scientific poll. It's for entertainment purposes only.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.