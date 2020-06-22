Richard Scott Back, Sr. of Albany passed away at his home on June 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at Andersonville Nation Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Military Honors. Rev. Dennis Taylor will officiate. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus concerns limited attendance will be observed. Mr. Back was born August 10, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Jesse and Thelma Back. Mr. Back served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and then was employed at Marine Corp Logistic Base in Albany, where he retired after a lengthy service. Richard was a lifelong member of the VFW and also enjoyed woodworking and bowling. Mr. Back is survived by his loving wife of 61 1/2 years; Florence Back; his sons, Richard Back Jr (Tina) of Albany, and Gordon V. Back (Beth) of Leesburg; his daughters, Donna Cooper (John) of Albany, Debbie Huggins (Jerry) of Mary Esther, FL, Thelma Lee (Larry) of St. Mary's, GA, and Lesa Bonnell of Buford, GA; 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren; and his brother Carl Back of Loveland, OH. Along with his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Leymeister and his brother Gordon Back. Mr. Richard Back will lie in state at Hall and Hall Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23rd between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for friends and families to pay their respects. Hall and Hall Funeral Home of Albany has the honor of caring for the Back Family.

Service information

Jun 23
Visitation
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
9:00AM-5:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Jun 24
Graveside
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
10:00AM-10:30AM
Andersonville National Cemetery
496 Cemetery Road
Andersonville, GA 31711
