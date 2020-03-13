Mr. Richard B. Strandberg Jr., 25, of Albany, passed away at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial service will be held at New Life of Albany Church on Saturday, March 14th at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, March 14th at New Life of Albany Church beginning one hour before the memorial service.
Richard was born on April 20, 1994 in Albany to Richard and Connie Strandberg Sr. He was employed at Goodwill Industries as a stock clerk. Richard was known to be a "Gentle Giant" and truly loved everyone without prejudice of any kind. He was a loving, caring, and kind person who was blessed to have many friends. Richard enjoyed watching football and baseball and was an avid player of "Magic - The Gathering". Even though Richard was legally blind he achieved earning three Associates Degrees from Albany Technical School.
Richard is survived by his parents, Richard and Connie Strandberg Sr. of Albany; sister, Ashlyn Hatcher of Albany; grandparents, Charles and Joyce Steward of Albany; aunt, Michelle Lindauer (Ralph) of Tell City, IN; cousin, Kayla Lindauer; nephew, Brian Hatcher of Moultrie; and a large extended family.
Mr. Strandberg is preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Steward; grandfather, Ray E. Drake; grandparents, Bruce and Ione Strandberg; uncle, William Strandberg; and aunt, Lynette Strandberg.
Hall & Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
www.hallandhallfh.com
