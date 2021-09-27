Richard Todd West, 57, of Abbeville, AL passed away on Monday September 27, 2021, from injuries he received in an automobile accident. Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Pataula Charter Academy Gym with Rev. David Crowdis officiating
Todd was born on December 16, 1963, in Dawson, GA the son of Richard West and Eudora Lee. He received his bachelor's degree in Education from Georgia Southern University, a master's degree and a sixth-year certificate in school administration from Albany State University. He was an educator and coach for Pataula Charter Academy in Edison, an Air Force Veteran and a member of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Adler West and former spouse, Misty Richard West.
Survivors include his wife, Ky Ann West of Abbeville, Al, his mother, Eudora Lee of Alpharette, GA his father, Richard (Elizabeth) West of Edison, GA, sons, Matthew Todd (Tara) West of Leesburg, GA, Caleb Lee West of Ellaville, GA, Austin Richard and Justin Richard both of Edison, sister, Allison (Chris) Miliotis of Alpharette, GA. Brother, John (Tasha) West of Edison, GA and grandchildren Sawyer Anne West and Beckett Matthew West.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
