Richard Tony Kelley, 56, of Baconton, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Willson Hospice House in Albany. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Born April 9, 1964 in Arlington, GA, Mr. Kelley was the son of Sarah J. Norman Kelley and the late George S. Kelley. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Hilton and Milton Kelley. Survivors include a daughter, Nicole Kelley (Randall) of Baconton; his mother, Sarah Kelley of Baconton; granddaughter, Lexie Brumbley of Baconton. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
