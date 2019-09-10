Richard Christopher Ward, IV, 45 of Albany died, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His memorial service will be Wednesday 11 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Dr. Ric Veal will officiate.
Born in Arlington Chris had lived in the Albany Area most of his life and was an Environmental Specialist with the Department of Natural Resource.
Survivors include his daughter Isabella Ward, Albany, step son Nick Eubanks, Leesburg, parents Frances Short Ward, Albany, Richard Ward (Alida), Arlington, sister, Jennifer Dunn (David), Thomasville, step brother, Ames Allmond, Dothan, AL, Elsa Harrison (Reid), Bluffton, GA, nephews, Gus Dunn and Charlie Dunn, nieces Reyse Atkinson, Abigail Crawford and Meredith Crawford.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707 or your local Humane Society.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.