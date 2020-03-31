Mr. Rickey Earle Cherry, 67, of Leesburg died Saturday March 28, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital of natural causes. He was born on November 26, 1952 in Dothan, Alabama and moved to Mitchell County in 1974. He worked at Merck Chemical from 1975 until the plant closed in 2007.
His family meant everything to him. His two greatest passions, other than family gatherings, were his love of boating and fishing.
Mr. Cherry is preceded in death by his parents H.A. Cherry and Gladys Cherry, as well as his daughter, Lori Cherry, and sister, Judy Womack.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his daughter Jennifer Singletary (Brian) and his granddaughter, Blake Singletary; his stepchildren Heather Buchanan (Todd) and Shaun McGuire and his children Patrick McGuire and Wyatt McGuire.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Cherry by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31707
(229) 883-4152
https://www.kimbrellstern.com/
