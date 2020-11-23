The staff and management of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service of Albany, GA are saddened to announce the death of Mr. Ricky King. The graveside service will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 at 1 P.M. in the Riverside Cemetery. Burial will follow the service. Please keep the family Mr. Ricky King in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
Final Arrangement Entrusted to
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service
1202 E Clark
Albany, GA 31705
Tel: 1-229-430-8800
