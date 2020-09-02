Mr. Riley Brown, Sr., 73, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Joseph Moreland will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.

Precious memories will always remain in the heart and minds of his loving family: his four children, Riley (Shakibra) Brown, Lora Shuntae Molden (Hakeem) Brown, Latoya Bell, and Claxton (Constance) Bell; sister, Mary Lois Scott; three brothers, Ezekiel (Annie Lee) Brown, Wilson (Betty) Brown, and Ernest (Sharron) Brown, Sr.; fifteen grandchildren and great-grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

